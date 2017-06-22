Police warn motorists not to cross median on main street

Samantha Magee Fort Times reporter Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP remind motorists about crossing over the median (center double line) to park on the opposite side of Broadway Street — don’t do it. For the safety of pedestrians and other motorists, drivers must park on the same side of the street on which they are travelling, sad Const. Adam Schriver in a news release. The same concern applies when leaving the parking space. Motorists must not cross over the median when leaving a parking space. Motorist must travel in the same direction from which they were parked. Crossing over the median is…