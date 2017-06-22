RM replaces garbage contractor, working on septic survey

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s regular council meeting held on June 13. Garbage Collection The Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle has a new garbage collector. Bids were opened at 10 a.m. on June 13 and councillors discussed the four different tenders but eventually settled on a proposal from Valley Lawn Services, owned by Jim Williams. The cost is $60,000 per year and includes garbage and debris pickup. Loraas said they would only be able to access 20 to 30 per cent of the residents because their trucks are…