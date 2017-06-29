Balcarres woman wins provincial title at martial arts championship

Submitted

The 2017 Saskatchewan Martial Arts Association Provincial Championships were held on Saturday June 24 at the Delta Hotel in Regina. Seventy-five competitors from all over the province in various divisions including empty hand and weapons forms, as well as point sparring and weapon sparring events attended the competition.

To qualify, athletes needed to place in the top 10 for points and have placed in a minimum of three tournaments throughout the year. Our local martial arts club; FCA Balcarres, had three athletes who qualified, with two attending (the third was also a member of the gold medal Balcarres under 18 soccer team). Coach Rob Perron and athlete Jill Perron represented FCA Balcarres at this year’s championship with Jill winning the provincial title in both her divisions. The event also included an evening awards program where the Association honoured it's deserving members with various awards.