Council hikes business mill rate but expects commercial owners to see savings overall

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The Town of Fort Qu’Appelle has set its mill rate for residential and commercial property owners. The rates were set during a town council meeting held June 23 after more than an hour of discussion. “Do we look at it from our own municipal tax base or do we look at it combined with school taxes to see the impact of our mill rate on ratepayers?” asked Mayor Jerry Whiting. Coun. Becky Hill wondered what the town’s goal was. “What are we shooting for?” The town has recently contracted HMC Management to overhaul…