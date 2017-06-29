First girl born July 1, 1967 celebrates Canada’s 150th

As Canada celebrates its 150th birthday, Kara ffolliott (Ott) will celebrate her 50th birthday. Kara is the first baby girl born in Canada on the centennial of Canada’s Confederation July 1, 1967. She grew up in Fort Qu’Appelle with her parents, Vivian and George, and 15 siblings and now lives in Abbotsford, B.C. with her husband and two children. The Fort Times reached out to ffolliott to see how she will spend her birthday this year as Canada celebrates its sesquicentennial. ffolliott said she always enjoyed sharing her birthday with such a notable national holiday. “It was great, it was…