Fort elementary staff say their final goodbyes

It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to the staff and students of Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary Community School for one principal, teacher and teacher’s aide, who are retiring this summer. There is approximately 90 years of experience between principal Julie Sedo, Grade 6 teacher Ron Dong, and teacher’s aid Norma Jean Robb. “I’m saddened to go. It’s bittersweet. I’ve been here for 30 years,” said Dong, who taught Grade 6 and physical education at the elementary school for his entire career. One of his biggest passions is teaching the children how to play and the importance of being physically…