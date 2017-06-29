Fort student in Ottawa at Canada 150 & Me forum

A young man from Fort Qu’Appelle is in Ottawa to participate in a national youth forum after winning a contest organized by the Government of Canada to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation. The Canada 150 & Me contest asked young people to answer the question: What is the greatest opportunity or challenge that Canada is facing? Jonathan Plank, a Bert Fox Community High School graduate, wrote an essay about the importance of embracing diversity. “Diversity is an opportunity, it allows people to see so much more. If we don’t work together things will fall apart,” said Plank. Plank left…