Fort teams take gold at Soccer Fest

Hundreds of children and teens came from across southern Saskatchewan to participate in Soccer Fest, an annual tournament organized by the Qu’Appelle Valley Soccer Association.

One of the organizers and coaches, Cory Cochrane, said more than 700 athletes were in Fort Qu’Appelle June 23 and 24.

The association comprises Raymore, Southey, Cupar, Kelliher, Balcarres, Lemberg, Fort Qu’Appelle and Indian Head, said Cory Cochrane, the district co-ordinator. In the Under 12 category, the Fort team took home gold, with Lemberg coming in second place, and Cupar in third.

In the Under 14 category, the Fort team won gold, with Southey in second, and Balcarres third.

In the Under 16/18 category the first-place winner was Balcarres, with Raymore second, and Kelliher third.