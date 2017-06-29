June 30, 2017

Inside this paper - Council hikes biz mill rate - Fort Elementary staff say their final goodbyes - First girl born July, 1967 celebrates Canada's 150th - Become part of the Fort's history - Fed's per-person spending among highest in history - Changing Canada changes celebrations - Fort teams take gold at Soccer Fest - Fort student in Ottawa at Canada 150 & Me forum - Quill plan going public
