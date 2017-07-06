Auditor recommends council keep a closer eye on campground income

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle’s regular council meeting held on June 23. Coun. Lee Finishen was absent, as he was attending a Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association meeting. Audit The town has passed its annual audit done by MWC Chartered Professional Accountants. “It’s a very good audit,” said Coun. Rebecca Hill. “The recommendations they made seem achievable.” One of the recommendations is to have the money generated by the Fort Campground recorded better. Sloan said that was something the office staff was working on. “We are trying to improve on…