Canada Day 150 one for the books

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Thousands of people, from residents to tourists, were out and about in Fort Qu’Appelle enjoying the celebrations for Canada’s sesquicentennial. Mayor Jerry Whiting said it’s impossible to get an actual number but it was nice to see the streets so busy. “What a great day, we had terrific weather and great participation in both parade floats and spectatorship,” said Whiting. “I have no idea what the attendance levels were but seemed greater turn out than usual. Community groups really pitched in as there were lots of different activities going on for the whole…