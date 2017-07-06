Drunk dad drives with kids in car

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter It was 8:30 p.m. on a Saturday when a Fort Qu’Appelle father put his two kids in his vehicle and headed to Robin’s Donuts, not unusual, except that he was extremely intoxicated. Christopher Alvin Favel, of Fort Qu’Appelle, pleaded guilty to driving with a blood/alcohol content greater than .08. The Crown attorney Maura Landry stayed the accompanying charge of driving impaired and described the night of the incident, April 29, 2016. Favel, 32, now has two drunk driving convictions on his criminal record. Landry said RCMP received a complaint about the driver and caught…