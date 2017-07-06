Eco Museum spreading message of conservation

The Calling Lakes Eco Museum has been putting up large signs in business windows all over town to get their message across to encourage residents to be more environmentally conscious. On June 29 the group had a small news conference at the Treaty Four Governance Centre to discuss its new communications strategy. “Almost three years ago we had a two-inch rain event that caused 28 beaches in the Qu’Appelle Valley to be closed due to high E.coli (from sewage released from Regina wastewater plants that couldn’t handle all the rain) and that event catalyzed us to care,” said executive director…