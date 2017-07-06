Grants will help fix sewer lines

The Town of Fort Qu’Appelle has secured a grant to help repair old sewer and water lines. The federal government is contributing $900,000 and the provincial government — $450,0000 to do work at lift station 2, repairing the water and sewer lines and moving them under Highway 35 to allow the town to expand in the future. “Early in our term we had applied for this grant to upgrade old and failing sewer and water lines along a portion of 2nd Street to upgraded list station #2 and to push lines under Highway 35 to enable future servicing in the…