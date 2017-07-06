July 7, 2017

Inside this issue: - Grants will help fix sewer lines - Eco Museum spreading message of conservation - Canada Day 150 celebration is one for the books - Auditor has recommendations in report to council - Wall pays it forward - Good old days weren’t so good - Better understanding of First Nations needed - Pasqua chief discusses treaty annuities and Canada Day - Fired nurse in court for refusing Breathalyzer - RM council amends zoning bylaws - Fort Celebrates Canada 150 - Pictures - Ringside Wrestling coming to Fort Qu’Appelle - Karate club wraps season - Free fishing this…