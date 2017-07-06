Pasqua chief discusses treaty annuities and Canada Day

It was a beautiful sunny day at Asham’s Beach on Pasqua First Nation and as children frolicked on a bouncy castle and top 40 pop music played, it was in stark comparison to the exercising of indigenous rights cemented in Treaty 4 in 1874. Chief and council and Pasqua band members gathered on June 30 to collect their treaty annuity of $5 ($25 for chiefs and $15 for councillors), one of the promises made in the treaty when First Nations agreed to share the land and its resources in exchange for the payments, material goods like hunting equipment, tobacco, education…