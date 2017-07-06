Ringside Wrestling comes to Fort Qu’Appelle

By Samantha Magee

Fort Times Reporter

Have a WWE fan in your household? Spice up their summer by seeing Saskatchewan-based wrestling company Ringside Wrestling at the Fort Qu’Appelle Rexentre on July 22.

Andrea and Joe Neustaeter, of Regina, head Ringside Wrestling. Joe has been wrestling for 15 years under the stage name Joey Vendetta.

The Neustaeters have been putting on shows all over the province for the last three years. This will be their first time Fort Qu’Appelle.

On the roster is headliner Moses Luke, the North American heavyweight champion.

“We also have Ciara-Ann Crowe-Missens who will be wrestling for the first time. She’s been our ref and she’s from Fort Qu’Appelle,” said Andrea Neustaeter.

What can people expect?

“Hard-hitting. Old school wrestling. It’s very interactive, in your face. They really play off the crowd.”

But don’t worry, it’s family friendly.

Bring some extra cash because there will be concessions and merchandise. “We have T-shirts, sweaters and hats and the wrestlers are more than happy to sign them.”

Battle at the Fort takes place July 22 at the Rexentre. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are available at Viking Car Wash and Empire Pawn. For more, find them on Facebook — Ringside Wrestling.