RM council amends zoning bylaws, other briefs

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s council met on June 27 for their regular meeting. The following are briefs. Zoning Bylaw amended No one came to the public hearing to discuss amending zoning bylaw 13-08. The amendment will change from measuring in feet to inches in resort and hamlet districts. The public notice explains the reason for the amendment is to “correct the metric setback to 23 metres for minimum frontage, 1.8 metres for fence and hedge height and reference to home-based businesses. Council gave second and third and final readings, officially adopting…