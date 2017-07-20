Campground $$ down this year

The following are briefs from the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle’s regular council meeting from July 13. Campground fees Revenue from the Fort campground is down compared to last year, said Coun. Brian Casper. Last year they made $93,000, while this year it is $83,000. The town still has yet to collect fees from July to September, said CAO Gail Sloan. The bulk had not been received until July. Fees for the July long weekend were recently receipted. Sloan noted the campground has been full for a couple of weeks. The town encourages campers to pre-book their spots online, she added.…