Dairy Queen, sponsors, community help raise almost $5,000 for fire department

The Fort Qu’Appelle Dairy Queen held a fundraiser on July 13 to raise money for the Fort Qu’Appelle Volunteer Fire Department so they could purchase an automated external defibrillator. If someone is suffering from cardiac arrest the defibrillator can send a shock to stop the arrhythmia and help the heart reestablish its normal rhythm. The fundraiser brought in $4,935. Fire chief Dave Sabirsh said he was grateful to the community for their support. The money is more than enough tot but one AED. Sabirsh said he wasn’t certain yet where to spend the remainder of the money but it would…