Drunk driver jailed in Cupar woman’s death

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The drunk driver responsible for the death of a Cupar woman on Jan. 21 has been sentenced to serve 3½ years in jail. Wade Ganje, 35, of Weyburn, pleaded guilty to driving with a blood-alcohol content more than .08, causing Daphne Schmidt’s death; and guilty to causing bodily harm to Dakota Schmidt, Daphne’s daughter, the driver of the car. According to the Leader-Post, which covered the Regina courtroom sentencing, it was standing room only as family members gave more than two hours of victim impact statements describing how their lives are forever changed.…