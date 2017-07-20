Former Duce Electric manager starts Connect Electric

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter An electrician for more than 40 years, a Fort Qu’Appelle man is now opening up his own business— Connect Electric. Lyle Logel was a manager for Duce Electric for 25 years but since there were cutbacks across the company, he has had to go out on his own, a possible blessing in disguise. “Headquarters in Estevan decided to close the Weyburn office and Fort Qu’Appelle office. So I made the decision to go out on my own with a couple of key employees… We had no forewarning they just shut it down. They…