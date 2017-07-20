Fort Qu’Appelle welcomes its newest family physician

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The doctor is in. Fort Qu’Appelle’s newest family physician is Hasantha Ovitigamuve. Dr. Ovitigamuve is from Sri Lanka and is one of 14 international medical graduates who will practice in Saskatchewan. Dr. Ovitigamuve earned his medical degree from the University of Columbo and then went on to work in family medicine in government hospitals in his home city for more than 10 years. He then moved to Scarborough, Ont. with his family and practiced there for two years as a family physician assistant. Dr. Ovitigamuve said working in Saskatchewan was not something he planned…