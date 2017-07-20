Help a neighbour, enjoy yourself at Aloha Fest

By Samantha Magee -
Rick Morrell wants to teach others agricultural skills like growing their own food and caring for livestock. Photo by Samantha Magee

Interested in sustainable organic farming, friendship and music? You will want to check out Aloha Fest from Sept. 1 to 4. Farmer Rick Morrell, founder of the Aloha Project, organizes the festival. The Aloha project is non-profit organization working in Regina, Fort Qu’Appelle and surrounding areas. Morrell told the Fort Times he used to run an organic grocery store in Regina; it bothered him when people couldn’t afford the access to the pesticide-free options. After a visit to Hawaii and being inspired by its indigenous peoples and the aloha way of life, he decided to bring that way of life…

