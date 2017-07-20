Help a neighbour, enjoy yourself at Aloha Fest

Interested in sustainable organic farming, friendship and music? You will want to check out Aloha Fest from Sept. 1 to 4. Farmer Rick Morrell, founder of the Aloha Project, organizes the festival. The Aloha project is non-profit organization working in Regina, Fort Qu’Appelle and surrounding areas. Morrell told the Fort Times he used to run an organic grocery store in Regina; it bothered him when people couldn’t afford the access to the pesticide-free options. After a visit to Hawaii and being inspired by its indigenous peoples and the aloha way of life, he decided to bring that way of life…