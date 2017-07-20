Juniors enjoy golf Fun Day

Twenty-five energetic junior golfers between the ages of eight and 12 years of age had a fun day of golf on July 10 at Echo Ridge Golf Course hosted by the Echo Ridge Ladies Golf Club.

The day started out with registration and a snack of muffins; they then proceeded to the driving range, putting greens, and chipping area to get tips from our volunteer instructors. After a break, where the young golfers got to practice what they had learned.

It was then time to relax, cool down, have a hot dog and juice and get a prize for their enthusiasm and participation. Echo Ridge Golf Course is continuing to support junior golf by offering free golf for all junior golfers every Tuesday afternoon when accompanied by an adult.

Thank you to the managers and staff at Echo Ridge Golf Course and Golf Saskatchewan who helped sponsor the day and to several local businesses for donating prizes. Special thanks to all the volunteers and the instructors who donated their time to help mold the future generation of golfers.

And last, but not least, thanks to all the respectful young ladies and gentlemen and their parents/grandparents who participated and made the day such a success.