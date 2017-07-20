Quill Lakes meeting results in more questions than answers, advocacy group

Submitted by Aura Lee McPherson, chair of the Calling Lakes Eco Museum A public information meeting organized by the Calling Lakes District Planning Committee was held on July 11 at the Fort to discuss plans to drain the Quill Lakes as they levels continue to rise and a flood is feared to not be far away. Chairman of the Quill Lakes Watershed Association, Kerry Holderness spoke to a crowd of over 150 people including representatives from the Calling Lakes Ecomuseum, Last Mountain Lake Stewards, Lower Qu’Appelle Watershed Stewards, Provincial Association of Resorts Communities, Pasqua First Nation, United Nations…