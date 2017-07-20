Valley’s diverse artists on display in Lebret Show

Lebret was a bustling and busy centre for the weekend of July 8 and 9 as it hosted the Qu’Appelle Valley Art Guild Show and Sale. According to guild member Judy Hershmiller, the art scene in and around the Qu’Appelle Valley is a busy one. “When we moved to Balcarres I thought it was great to have a club,” said Hershmiller. “When I joined this club and found out there are so many artists and that there’s art everywhere, I was in seventh heaven.” The show and sale, held at Sacred Heart Church, marked the 45th year for the club…