Bellegarde-Cote strikes gold at NAIG games in Toronto

It’s been a busy summer for Darian Bellegarde-Cote.

Bellegarde-Cote has played fastball with four teams in the last couple of months, winning a North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) gold medal as a member of Team Saskatchewan’s under-16 squad last week.

Bellegarde-Cote has also suited up for the Prince Albert bantam Astros fastball squad that won provincials, the Rambler Park’s Little Black Bear men’s team and the Tri Highway Fastball League’s Balcarres Bronx.

Team Saskatchewan was dominant in the NAIG event, with Bellegarde-Cote providing strong pitching for the squad that won six straight games to earn the gold in convincing fashion.

“In the six games they played, they scored 56 runs and the opposition was able to score only two runs,” said Nicole Bellegarde-Cote, Darian’s mother. “Darian played in four games during NAIG.”

The 16-year-old’s best game came against Team Ontario.

“He pitched really well against Ontario,” said Mrs. Bellegarde-Cote. “He had an easy time. He had 19 strikeouts in that game in seven innings.”

Bellegarde-Cote started a (THFL) playoff game for the Bronx against the Neudorf Posse on July 24, but his next big tournament is in Cobourg, Ont. where he and his Prince Albert Astros teammates play in the Canadian championships from Aug. 9 to 13. Six members of the Astros played in the NAIG event.

Bronx’ coach Craig Geisler has high praise for the young windmiller.

“He has improved into one of the top throwers in the province for his age,” said Geisler. “He’s worked hard ever since he was the team’s bat boy, and now he is on the cusp of becoming a truly special softball talent.

“The sky is the limit for the big guy.”