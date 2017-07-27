Breaking up with girlfriend fuelled man’s decision to drive drunk

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After crashing his car while impaired, abandoning it on some railroad tracks and leaving the scene of the accident, Robert Akapew pleaded guilty in Fort Qu’Appelle court on July 20. Akapew, 19 of Regina, pleaded guilty on his first appearance to charges of driving impaired and leaving the scene of an accident. He decided against getting legal advice or seeing a copy of his disclosure, something Judge Kevin Lang thanked him for. “I do appreciate you taking responsibility for this so quickly. Do you need some help with a drinking problem?” Akapew said…