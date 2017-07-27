Business takes over vacant STC route

Fort Qu’Appelle didn’t have to wait too long before another bus company began offering passenger fares to bigger centres like Yorkton and Regina. When the STC stopped offering passenger service on May 31, the Fort Times spoke to residents who were concerned about how it would affect them and others, the largest worry was mostly for seniors or those looking to get to and from medical appointments. Enter DiCal Transport, a courier and passenger transport service based in Melville. They offered their first rides to Fort Qu’Appelle residents on July 10. Diane Smith is the owner. DiCal has been in…