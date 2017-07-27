Children donate to Ecomuseum and love their lakes

Seven-year-old fraternal twins from Vancouver, B.C. want people to care about the lakes in the Fort Qu’Appelle area as much as they do. Annie and Luke Boyle-Wagner, their parents Mike and Erin, vacation at their Katepwa cottage every summer. This year, before arriving, the children’s grandfather sent them a report that was assembled during the Love Your Lakes program, where the shorelines were being assessed and monitored and Katepwa residents were given education on how to keep the lakes clean. The program was co-ordinated by the Calling Lakes Ecomuseum last summer. Annie read the report and was inspired. She wanted…