Mid Summer’s Art Festival has something for everyone: organizer

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter If you have never checked out the annual Mid Summer’s Art Festival, this is a good summer to do so as there will be more than 60 vendors with art, furniture and more for sale. “We are really excited it’s the most vendors we have ever had,” said organizer Julie Bedel. “There are more than 23 different media being represented too; pottery, soaps, wood, jewelry, moccasins, etchings and more.” On Aug. 5 the 23rd annual festival will be held at the Fort from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. “Tourism Saskatchewan has given us some…