RM reeve resigns

McDonald lost enthusiasm for the job Harry McDonald has resigned as reeve of the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle. His resignation was effective July 17 at 12 p.m. Coun. Lee Carlson chaired the next council meeting, held on July 25. Carlson was nominated by Coun. Ron Palmer to be acting reeve and council voted in agreement for Carlson to hold the seat until a byelection can be held to replace McDonald. “This is a big chair to fill,” said Carlson. “Thank you for this opportunity. We have had a good year so far and I see no reason why that…