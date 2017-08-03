August 4, 2017

Inside this issue: - Museums look to return sacred First Nations artifacts - Property crimes down for no obvious reason - Volunteers important to Abernethy Fair’s 110 years - Provincial court briefs - Immigration is cool - Devine doesn’t get effects of wrongdoing - Lipton’s got a lot to celebrate - Don’t Drink and Drive (Special Section) - U16 team wins NAIG gold - Ski hill to host Mudd run - B-Say-Tah Sports Day offers new family activities - Balcarres Broncs take 2-1 series lead