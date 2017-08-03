B-Say-Tah Sports Day returns with new activities

Submitted

It may be 101 years old, but the Resort Village of B-Say-Tah’s Annual Sports Day is still going strong. Families from across Canada returned to B-Say-Tah over the weekend to take in the three day event, which kicked off on Friday, July 28th with a sandcastle competition at the village’s main beach.

The historic event features diving and style swimming competitions, paddleboard and canoe races, triathlon, mini-marathon, relays, along with three legged-races, piggy-back races, and a slow bicycle competition. Participants race for old-time prize money of dimes, quarters, and loonies.

“This event is one of the things that makes B-Say-Tah so special,” explains co-cordinator Lynn-Redl Huntington. “It brings families and the community together with generations of villagers participating and volunteering their time year and after year. It wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of so many.”

The weekend festivities included a Saturday evening carnival featuring jumpy castles, games, popcorn, cotton candy, a weiner roast, and fireworks. The event also featured new activities with human bubble ball inflatable soccer and British bulldog with players wearing giant transparent bubbles, allowing them to bump into other participants, sending them rolling and bouncing.

“We’re grateful to the Resort Village of B-Say-Tah for encouraging this event to grow and thrive,” says co-coordinator Jonathan Huntington. “This year, we’ve had the opportunity to add different activities and bring a new level of excitement to the classic traditions. We would like to extend a big thanks to the village, along with individual donors like the Molnar, Frisky and Silverthorn families for helping bring fireworks to this year’s event. We would also like to offer a special thanks to the following families for their support: Engel, Silverthorn, Ell, Kramer, Zankl, McClintock, Anderson, Robinson, Sundquist, Darke, King , Sombach, O’Halloran, Thauberger, and Lees.”