Balcarres Broncs take 2-1 series lead

The Balcarres Broncs have taken a 2-1 lead in their Tri Highway Fastball League semifinal series on the Neudorf Posse, losing game 2 in a rain-shortened affair and winning game 3 convincingly.

July 31

The Broncs bucked the Posse by a score of 9-1. Darian Bellegarde provided strong pitching for Balcarres and struck out 15 batters in seven innings while allowing only one run.

“It’s pretty good for a 16-year-old kid,” said Broncs manager Craig Geisler. Bellegarde had good control, mastered both sides of the plate and “kept the Posse at bay.”

The big hit came from Tyler Walker, who slammed a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Meanwhile, Kaiden Krupski went 3-for-4 and scored two runs. Carter Kinvig went 3-for-3 and had one RBI and one run.

The game was close until the fourth inning, when Balcarres began raining runs on the Posse. Geisler noted the team was more patient at the dish and jumped on the Posse pitcher early in the game.

July 28

This was a rain-soaked affair that Neudorf won 1-0 in five innings due to a “freak storm” that ripped through Neudorf.

It was tough to lose in that situation, said Geisler, but those are the rules and the team accepts that.

Chris Bobber hit the home run for the Posse. The winning pitcher was Drew Hahn while the losing pitcher was Colby Davison.

“We had runners on, but we didn’t get the necessary hits,” said Geisler. The Broncs were just starting to jump on Hahn when the weather changed and rain and hail came down.

Game 4 was on Wednesday in Neudorf, where the Broncs had the chance to close out the series. Game 5, if necessary, is Aug. 7 in Balcarres.

The winner faces Rhien in the league final.