Drunk drivers in Fort Qu’Appelle court, other briefs

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from Fort Qu’Appelle court on July 6. Judge Kevin Lang presided with Adam Breker as Crown attorney and Bruce Campbell for legal aid. Man fined for drinking in car Darryl John McDermaid, 29, of Indian Head, appeared on some old tickets. In 2011 he was given a ticket for drinking in a vehicle, which he never responded to, resulting in a charge of failing to attend court, which is a criminal offence. In exchange for a guilty plea from McDermaid on the ticket, Breker agreed to withdraw the…