Lipton’s got a lot to celebrate

Lipton has so much to celebrate that the village hosted a weekend-long event to do just that. The fun-filled weekend was celebrating the 150th anniversary of confederation, Lipton School’s 100th anniversary, and the skating rink’s 25th anniversary. Coun. Joye Schoonbaert was the lead organizer. She had been planning the event since last year and was glad to see so many people come and enjoy the festivities. “When I saw the amount of people in the parade and all the people who came out to support our brunch. The support kind of took me aback. It was everything I hope it…