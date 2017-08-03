Museums look to return sacred First Nations artifacts

There are hundreds of sacred, ceremonial First Nations artifacts from Treaty 4 territory in museums and private collections all over the world. A few hundred of those are being housed in the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, others are in the Royal Alberta Museum or the Royal Saskatchewan Museum. Representatives from these institutions want to return these items to Treaty 4 bands and families but it’s not always easy. “We are working on addressing how best to go about this, whether it’s to continue caring for these ceremonial materials or eventually returning them,” said Claire Poirier, head of community engagement for…