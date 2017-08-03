Rotary rides for literacy

Submitted On the morning of Saturday, July 29, a group of Saskatchewan motorcycle riders stopped in Fort Qu’Appelle as part of their annual Rotary Ride for Literacy. The group, led by former District Governor, Doug Mortin and current District Governor and Past President, Peter Neufeldt, both of the Rotary Club of Regina Eastview, engages in these rides to support Rotary District 5550’s Ripple Effect Program, a program that provides education to children who otherwise might never go to school. Other participants in this year’s ride were Floyd Manz of the Rotary Club of Regina, Greg Bathgate of the Rotary Club…