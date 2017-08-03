Team Saskatchewan’s U16 lacrosse team wins NAIG silver

Six athletes from Standing Buffalo First nation helped the U16 Saskatchewan lacrosse team win a silver medal at the North American Indigenous Games.

It’s the first time a medal has come home to Saskatchewan in that category.

“In 27 years Team Saskatchewan Lacrosse hasn’t won a medal in U16 or U19 lacrosse,” said coach Russ Matthews proudly. “That’s simply because some of the best lacrosse players around are in New York, Ontario and those First Nations areas. So winning a silver medal? We were really, really happy.”

Matthews is the head coach of the Fighting Sioux, Standing Buffalo School’s award-winning lacrosse team.

Don Larson, is assistant coach for the Fighting Sioux. Larson and Matthews agreed to switch roles and Larson was to be the head coach at NAIG (North American Indigenous Games) in Toronto.

However, heart problems prevented Larson from going at the last minute and he asked Matthews to step up and fill the role.

Matthews said Larson, who is his friend, was devastated when doctors told him he shouldn’t make the trip. That gave the players the fuel to fight even harder. They wanted to win for Larson.

“We can’t wait to bring a medal to him,” said Matthews.

During the trip Matthews and Larson were in constant contact.

“He was streaming the games online and offering his analysis on defence and strategies. We couldn’t get a signal inside the arena so we talked before and after the games and we would usually call him on the bus and he would offer some motivation for the boys and they would cheer for him, saying, ‘Don! Don! Don!’ He was very moved by it.”

The matches

There were eight teams in the tournament.

“We won the semifinal game against New York. That was a tough game. They pulled their goalie they were peppering it all over and they hit the post with one second to go. We won 6 - 5 and sent us to the gold medal game against Ontario.”

The matches took place July 17 to 20.

The gold medal game against Ontario was a tough one, said Matthews.

“They beat us 9 - 2,” said Matthews. But although a gold would have been sweet, in this instance silver felt just as good. “I cried like a baby. It was really emotional.”

Thankful for athletes and their parents

Matthews thanked parent volunteers and chaperones Larry Beaulieu and Roberta Soo-Awaste and everyone else who supported U16 Lacrosse Team Saskatchewan.

The six Standing Buffalo players who made up the team were: Brody Brown-Yuzicappi, Sandis Laswisse, Ayden Tawiyaka, Nolan Deegan, Layne Soo-Oyewaste Kay and Isaac Chicoose.

“Our Standing Buffalo team had a heck of a year too. We won the Queen City Minor Box Lacrosse, a big tournament in Medicine Hat and finished second at provincials in Prince Albert. Good season for our midget lacrosse team, Matthews said.”