Cyclists take to Fort Qu’Appelle streets for Gran Fondo

More than 220 cyclists took to the streets of Fort Qu’Appelle on Sunday, Aug. 6, participating in the second annual Gran Fondo.

The Gran Fondo, which means “big ride” in Italian, offered three options: 20 K, 70 K, 100 K, or 160 kilometres, also known as a century as it is 100 miles.

“Last year we had 200 people and this year we were hoping for more but trying to keep our expectations modest. I was very happy to see a final registration count of 229,” said organizer, Mark Gibson.

Gibson who runs two cycling clubs in Regina with his wife Theresa Gibson, Spoke n’Hot and Spokesmens Masters Cycling. The Regina couple visits Fort Qu’Appelle frequently to go on rides all the time and it inspired him to organize a larger event.

“I approached the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle and the Branding Committee and they not only gave us permission but the committee was a very big help to us and that partnership will continue.”

Graeme and Kylie Brown came from Swan River, Man. to participate in the 70 K ride. The couple have been long-time mountain bikers, now dedicated cyclists for the past three years.

“We were looking for a road race to participate in and we thought, ‘let’s give this a shot,” said Graeme. “We are doing an MS bike tour in September from Dauphin to Clear Lake and back so we wanted to do this as a trainer one to open our eyes and see what these events are all about.”

The Browns were also celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary on Aug. 5 and still revelling in the news that Kylie was pregnant.

“I’m 11 weeks. When we registered we didn’t know I was pregnant. It might be a bit more of a challenge,” she said with a laugh.

Of course 229 people cannot hit the road all at once, and so the cyclists left the Fort at staggered times throughout the morning. They cycled around Echo Lake, going to Katepwa, Balcarres and even to Indian Head, for those doing the century.

Volunteers monitored some intersections in Fort Qu’Appelle but no roads were closed.

“We do not have authority to close roads,” Gibson told the cyclists, warning them to be careful of traffic. “Please use common sense, this is a ride, not a race, be smart about it.”

Around noon, there was live music at the Fort and a beer garden.

“So that is a fun afternoon,” said Gibson. “It’s not a race but people like to come out and participate in something that’s organized and fun and maybe takes them a little bit out of their comfort zone,” said Gibson.

To register for next year’s Gran Fondo or for more information on the club, go to www.spokenhot.com