Mid Summer’s Art Festival a hit in its 23rd year

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter It was the biggest Mid Summer’s Art Festival to date, with more than 60 vendors selling their wares and lots of people in attendance. According to festival chair Julie Bedel, more than 2,700 patrons went through the gates on Saturday, Aug. 5. Doug Wilson of Fort Qu’Appelle was one of the vendors. Wilson does chainsaw and hand-carved wooden pieces. His most popular carving on Saturday was a large pelican. “My neighbour asked me to carve him a pelican, I’ve never done it before and there’s been more interest in that pelican today than…