Province selling both of Dysart’s senior housing units

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A handful of seniors living in a low-income housing complex in Dysart are worried that come next year they may not have a home. The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is meeting with communities across the province as it tries to divest from low-income housing properties with high vacancy rates. According to the mayor of Dysart, Brenda Macknak, and members of the Dysart Housing Authority board, the province isn’t just gauging interest— it plans to close, leaving its tenants and the community with lots of questions and worries. According Macknak, Saskatchewan Housing Authority officials want…