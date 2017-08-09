RM to accept surplus budget at next meeting

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Councillors passed their budget on July 25, originally under the impression the RM of North Qu’Appelle was operating with a deficit budget of more than $82,000. However, administrator Marcy Johnson caught an error made while doing data entry and re-adjusted. She was pleased to see the RM of North Qu’Appelle budget is in a surplus. The surplus is $45,507 and will be discussed and accepted by council at the next meeting. “I use the program Excel and I missed input on two cells, when I put it into my software and found the…