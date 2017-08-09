RM contemplates allowing backyard chickens, other briefs

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from the council meeting of the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle held on July 25. Coun. George MacPherson was absent. Public Works Coun. Garnet Spanier, head of the public works committee, said 19 of 29 projects are done. “We’re confident that by freeze-up we will be complete. The crews are working good and we aren’t having many issues with break-downs. We’re happy with it.” Coun. Lee Carlson said the weather has been in their favour too. Administrator’s report During Marcy Johnson’s administrator report, she said she has been approached…